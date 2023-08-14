Northern Ireland have appointed new managers for the Under-21 and Under-19 teams.

Former St Johnstone and Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright will take over the Under-21 team for their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign which starts next month.

The 59-year-old won 31 caps for Northern Ireland and played for clubs including Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City during his playing career.

“I’m absolutely delighted and being an ex-player, playing for Northern Ireland always gave me a lot of pride and getting this job and being given this responsibility I’m really proud and honoured.”

Meanwhile, legendary Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley will take over the Under-19 side.

He made 80 appearances for Northern Ireland during an international playing career that spanned 14 years and wrote his name into history with the opening goal in the country’s victory over Ukraine at Euro 2016.

“Everyone knows I loved playing for Northern Ireland. It meant the world to me to pull on that jersey,” said the 43-year-old.

“It’s no different now that I am on the coaching side of things. I will give it my all. This is my first job as a manager/head coach and, naturally, I want to succeed in the role.”

McAuley’s attention will be on the UEFA Under-19 European Championships which are being held in Northern Ireland next year.

“Hosting the U19 Euros will be fantastic for Northern Ireland. Football fans here will get to see some of the best young players in Europe in action, while our players will get the opportunity to play against them,” he said.

“As the host nation we qualify automatically so we will be arranging friendlies and training camps in preparation for the U19 Euros, starting with a friendly game against Italy in Tuscany on 7 September.

“There’s also an invitational tournament in Northern Ireland this November. Portugal, Poland and Hungary have kindly agreed to take part in that mini tournament.”

