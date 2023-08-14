Play Brightcove video

OMAGH ANNIVERSARY

A memorial service has taken place in Omagh to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing which claimed the lives of 29 people including a pregnant woman with twins.

No-one has ever been convicted of carrying out the atrocity. The commemoration in the town yesterday was attended by bereaved relatives and representatives of the British and Irish Governments.

ROAD DEATH

A woman in her 30s has died following a single vehicle crash in Londonderry. It happened on the Culmore Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three other people were taken to hospital. Police have made an appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

VAPING

A study has revealed how easy it is for children aged 13 to 17 in Belfast to buy vapes.

Belfast City council carried out test purchases by child volunteers. The study has now raised serious concerns prompting the council to work with the Department of Health and PSNI to strengthen current legislation and enforcement, including the consideration of a ban on the sale of disposable vapes.

BIRDS RETURN

An endangered bird has returned to County Down thanks to conservation efforts. For the first time in years, two breeding pairs of lap-wings have been spotted just outside Downpatrick. The bird is red-listed because of its decline due to loss of wetland habitat.

