A PSNI civilian staff member has told UTV that they have not got a response from police, despite putting in a form raising concerns about their safety nearly one week ago.

It comes as the PSNI said it is "confident" the data list of officers and staff published in error last week is in the hands of dissident republicans.

The Police Federation described the latest development as "deeply worrying".

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said their investigation was moving "at pace" and they were working "around the clock" to assess the risk.

The civilian staff member told UTV: "I've worked for the police for a long time. We used to check our cars. You got complacent, But since this happened I have found my little mirror again and am checking under my car before I use it.

"Last Thursday night somebody came to the house and banged the door, myself and my partner nearly jumped out of our skin... that hasn't happened in years. My biggest fear is that somebody puts a bomb under my car or comes to the house and hurts my family.

"It's actually terrifying, because to republicans we're all legitimate targets at the end of the day, officers and staff equally.

"I put in a form to say I was concerned for my safety and still haven’t heard anything back. from what I can gather, I don't think half of those who filled in the form have yet been contacted."

And it's not just serving members who are concerned, recently retired officers fear the fact they are not on the list makes them vulnerable.

One said: "Confirmation by absence is a technique we used in complex investigations.

"I have no doubt the data is being used in the same way by terrorists and criminal organisations.

"Retired officers need to wake up and realise not being on the list is a major risk. Any terrorist will now know they are the softest of soft targets, no longer armed with a personal protection weapon.”

He added: “The PSNI insisted on using our names in press releases. Officers had to move home because of an imminent threat, with terrorists actively trying to kill them.

"Because of the data breach those intent on killing will all know I have retired. By default I am now an easy unarmed target and I feel a genuine concern for my safety.”

Chief Constable Byrne said dissidents would use the list to generate "fear and uncertainty as well as intimidating and threatening officers and staff".

He paid tribute to officers and staff for demonstrating “tremendous resolve and resilience” since the data leak. He said they were not seeing any movement of officers or staff out of the organisation.

“We are obviously investigating where we think this leak went but we’ve said from last week there was an assumption that this would get into the wrong hands, and we’re now just confirming that.”

He said the PSNI “will continue to adapt our posture and our tactics as the information changes”.

