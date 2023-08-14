Shop staff threatened with weapon and told to empty till during robbery in Ballymena

police officer generic
The robbery took place on the Doury Road on Saturday

Staff have been threatened with a weapon during a robbery at a shop in Ballymena.

The incident happened around 9:30pm on Saturday (12 August) in the Doury Road area of the town.

The male suspect threatened a staff member before demanding they had over the contents of the till before making off on a black bicycle.

He was wearing a green coat and bottoms with grey trainers.

