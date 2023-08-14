Staff have been threatened with a weapon during a robbery at a shop in Ballymena.

The incident happened around 9:30pm on Saturday (12 August) in the Doury Road area of the town.

The male suspect threatened a staff member before demanding they had over the contents of the till before making off on a black bicycle.

He was wearing a green coat and bottoms with grey trainers.

