Play Brightcove video

Sammy Heenan, who was left orphaned after the IRA killed his father, says young people need to be educated on the 'horrors of terrorism.'

It comes after Social media footage showed crowds at the festival chanting “Oh, ah, up the Ra” as the Wolfe Tones played their annual gig on Sunday evening at Falls Park.

Mr Heenan was 12 when his dad William was shot dead at his family farm near Castlewellan in 1985 by the IRA.

His mother had already died three years prior to that.

The event has largely been hailed as a success, with over 120,000 people taking part between four concerts, 120 trad music sessions, sporting events, 50 art exhibitions, over 80 talks and more.

However, unionists have condemned the singing of a pro-IRA chant on the final night of the west Belfast festival.

Feile, which receives public funding, has been criticised in previous years when similar scenes occurred at concerts headlined by the Wolfe Tones.

However, organisers say the final event is privately funded.

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said the chanting at the event was the “shame of Belfast”.

She tweeted: “A final weekend drenched in squalid, vile sectarianism.

“Divisive, hurtful, with glorifying of terrorism.

“This isn’t progress – it is the shame of Belfast."

Sammy Heenan said: "I would say to any young person, that's where education comes in.

"It is up to people to educate young people, make them aware of the pain and anguish experienced by people like myself throughout the troubles.

"People from both the Protestant and Catholic communities suffered horrendously as a result of terrorist violence.

"In this particular case it is glorification of IRA violence so it is up to the organisers of this event to stamp this out."

William Heenan was murdered by the IRA on his family farm in Castlewellan in 1985

Mr Heenan also said the chanting of pro-IRA slogans does nothing but reopen old wounds.

Mr Heenan said: "It is like a scab on my arm, that gets hurt and never gets a chance to heal.

"It is constantly being picked at, 23 or 25 years after the Belfast Agreement was signed, what are we going to be 50 years after this, because what it is doing is indoctrinating and radicalising the new generation of young people into romanticising terrorist violence."

However, the director of Feile An Phobail said this year’s event had drawn record crowds and the festival “includes all opinions and provides a platform for many different views”.

“Over the last 35 years, Féile has a proven track record of delivering significant social, cultural and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases year on year," he said.

“This year, representatives from all communities were welcomed to Féile to have their voice heard, both as spectators and participants.

“All political persuasions attended and participated in various panel discussions, as did representatives from minority ethnic communities, and international visitors.

"Féile an Phobail includes all opinions and provides a platform for many different views."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.