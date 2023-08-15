Almost 1,000 children in Northern Ireland have been victims of online grooming in the last five years.

Data from the PSNI shows 198 Sexual Communication with a Child offences were recorded in 2022/23 – up 141% since 2017/18 when the offence came into force and the highest on record.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC Chief Executive said: “Today’s research highlights the sheer scale of child abuse happening on social media and the human cost of fundamentally unsafe products.

“The number of offences must serve as a reminder of why the Online Safety Bill is so important and why the ground-breaking protections it will give children are desperately needed.

“We’re pleased the Government has listened and strengthened the legislation so companies must tackle how their sites contribute to child sexual abuse in a tough but proportionate way, including in private messaging.

“It’s now up to tech firms, including those highlighted by these stark figures today, to make sure their current sites and future services do not put children at unacceptable risk of abuse.”

Caroline Cunnigham, NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Acting Policy and Public Affairs Manager, said: “Our children’s online safety is under increasing threat and this is profoundly worrying. We need our Government to prioritise this issue and ensure that the 2015 commissioned Online Safety Strategy and Action Plan continues to be fit for purpose.

“We also need to ensure that the Online Safety Bill progressing in Westminster is passed, to give children the protections they need to prevent abuse from happening in the first place.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.