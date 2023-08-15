A tree in Belfast has been nominated for Tree of the Year in a competition organised by the Woodland Trust.

Situated in Belvoir Park Forest, Belvoir Oak is thought to be over 500 years old and the oldest surviving tree in the park.

It’s also though it may be the oldest tree in all over Northern Ireland.

Belvoir Oak Credit: Woodlands Trust

In terms of size, the tree has a girth of 8.01 metres.

The tree is up against competition from 12 other trees across the United Kingdom.

Voting is open until Sunday 15 October.

