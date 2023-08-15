Dáithí Mac Gabhann has been reinstated on the active transplant waiting list his family have said.

The six-year-old needs a heart transplant and he and his family have been key campaigners in the change in organ donation law in Northern Ireland, with the new law known as Dáithí’s law coming into force on 1 June.

However, less than a week later he was suspended from the transplant list for health reasons.

Dáithí then travelled to Newcastle for a procedure aimed at getting him back on the active list.

“🙌‼️HANDS IN THE AIR IF YOU’VE GOT BIG NEWS‼️,” the fundraising account posted on social media.

“Dáithí has brought a little magic of hope home from Paris; with the news we’ve all been waiting for:Dáithí is BACK and ACTIVE on the transplant waiting list!

“#Hope #OrganDonation”.

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation, also called Daithi's Law after the Belfast boy, changes the way consent for donation is granted.

Most adults in Northern Ireland are now considered potential organ donors.

The intent of the new legislation is to increase the current number of organs available to people in need of a transplant.

In June, the six-year-old was awarded the freedom of Belfast City following his family's campaign.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.