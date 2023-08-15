A female pedestrian has been hospitalised after an incident with a cyclist.

It happened in the Waterside area of Londonderry on Monday just 9:40pm on Belt Road, between the Osprey Park and Glenmore Park junctions.

The woman was walking her dog at the time.

Police and the NI Ambulance Service attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she remains on Tuesday.

Inspector Craig said: "Our appeal is for anyone who was in this area on Belt Road, and witnessed the incident, to get in touch with police. This includes drivers with dashcam who may have footage of the incident."

