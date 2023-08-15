An Ulster Unionist MLA on the Policing Board has written to the Chief Constable Simon Byrne to ask for clarity over the theft of a police laptop.

Mike Nesbitt questioned a statement released by the PSNI over the weekend in which they confirm several items were stolen from a private vehicle belonging to a senior police officer which was parked at a Newtownabbey shopping centre.

A police laptop, radio and data sheet containing details of around 200 officers and staff were taken.

Police outlined how the theft happened on July 6 and it was almost a month before the information security unit was informed on July 27. The Information Commissioner was then informed on July 31 and then officers and staff on August 4.

Mike Nesbitt said: “The timelines in the statement do not make sense to me.

"They need interrogation and I intend to do so at the next session between the Chief Constable and the Policing Board."

Mr Nesbitt also questioned the timeline, asking why is took three weeks for senior officers to become aware of the theft. He claims there has been a "systematic failure".

“Secondly, I am concerned it took HQ eight days to alert the 200 officers and staff that a data sheet containing their names had been stolen.

The PSNI say they had to confirm the exact nature of the missing data. I would have thought all they had to do was ask the officer whose car was broken into to identify the data set."

He speaks of how disappointed and angry those 200 members of staff may feel, given their personal information was stolen several weeks ago without senior officers being informed.

Mr Nesbitt feels there was a delay in contacting the Information Commissioner after police became aware of the theft.

“Thirdly, why was there a four-day delay in alerting the Information Commissioner?

"The PSNI statement says they wanted to be sure that “accurate information” was passed to the Commission Office. Yet, Section 67 of the Data Protection Act 2018 says a breach should be reported “without undue delay” and “where feasible not later than 72 hours after becoming aware of it".

"That is three days, not four."

He also points to questions regarding when the laptop was remotely deactivated.

A statement by the PSNI mentions the 6 July as the date this was done, yet Mr Nesbitt alleges the action took place before Police HQ were made aware, questioning the authority needed for the deactivation.

Police have been approached for a response.

