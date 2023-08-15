Staff at Belfast city centre fast-food restaurant were threatened at gun point in an attempted robbery.

The incident happened on the Donegall Road at around 6.20pm on Sunday 13 August.

The suspect was described as wearing a blue jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and a baseball cap.

The PSNI said the man approached a member of staff and demanded money but made off empty handed on foot along the road.

There were no reports of any injuries, however, the male staff member was left badly shaken by the incident, police said.

Police are appealing for information and for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

