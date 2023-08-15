Play Brightcove video

OMAGH BOMB ANNIVERSARY

A father of a young man killed in the Omagh Bomb has called for anyone with information to contribute to the inquiry into the atrocity.

Today marks 25 years since the dissident republican bombing which killed 29 people.

Michael Gallagher whose son Aidan died in the 1998 attack says he the inquiry hopes the inquiry will be able to start by the end of this year or early next year. A private service for families and victims will be held later this afternoon. Shortly flowers will be laid at the obelisk which marks the bomb site.

PSNI THREAT

PSNI staff must exercise maximum vigilance - that’s the warning from the Chair of the Police Federation.

Liam Kelly's comments come after The Chief Constable confirmed that information leaked about staff in last week’s major data breach is in the hands of dissident republicans.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris has said he is in close contact with the chief constable over the matter.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the UK Government is committed to providing specialist support for staff and their families.

CHILD GROOMING

Almost 1,000 children in Northern Ireland have been victims of online grooming in the last five years.

A new report from the NSPCC reported a sharp rise of over 100% compared to 2017-18.

TREE AWARD

A tree in Belfast has been nominated for Tree of the year by the Woodland Trust. They describe the 500-year old Belvoir Oak as a "gnarly survivor" and part of "the country's living heritage." It is thought to be the oldest surviving tree in Belvoir Forest Park.

