The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described the Omagh bombing as an “appalling act of terror”, but one that “didn’t break the will for peace.”

Tuesday marks 25 years since the 1998 Real IRA attack.

29 people were killed, including a woman pregnant with twins, and hundreds of others were injured.

It came just months after the historic Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and was the greatest loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

No-one has ever been criminally convicted of the attack.

“25 years ago the Omagh bombing shook this country and the world,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“But this appalling act of terror didn't break the will for peace.

“As we remember those killed and injured that awful day, we stand together in working to fulfil the promise of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.