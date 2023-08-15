A man who kept more than 100 pigeons in rubbish-strewn conditions at his home in north Belfast has received a 10-month suspended prison sentence.

Harry Todd was also banned from owning any animals for the next 15 years.

The defendant, of unknown age, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the birds and breaching a previous disqualification order.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard City Council animal welfare officers carried out an inspection at Todd’s Joanmount Park home in April 2019.

Pigeons were observed flying in every room and lying among rubbish and cigarette butts.

Some of them were sitting all around the kitchen, with worktops, sink, cooker and other appliances covered in faeces.

Similar conditions were discovered in the living room and on the stairs.

“On entering the bathroom officers observed two young pigeons nesting at the side of the toilet amongst dirt, rubbish and faeces,” a prosecution lawyer said.

More of the birds were discovered in a bedroom and in garden sheds, without any food or water made available.

A total of 136 pigeons were removed from the property for veterinary examinations.

“The council’s vet on examination certified all pigeons were suffering due to the exceptionally degraded environment they were kept in,” the lawyer added.

Todd also faced further charges of causing unnecessary suffering to animals and breaching a disqualification order in connection with a subsequent incident in April 2020 involving approximately 100 pigeons.

The court was told the offences carry a maximum sentence of 12 months imprisonment and fines of up to £20,000.

Giving Todd credit for pleading guilty, District Judge George Conner imposed total sentences of 10 months custody, suspended for 18 months.

He confirmed that Todd is to be prohibited from owning or keeping any animals for the next 15 years, and ordered him to pay £360 to cover costs of the case.

Judge Conner warned him: “You must understand that there can be no repetition, otherwise you will go immediately into custody.”

