A Glider passenger punched and broke a Translink inspector’s nose after being challenged for having the wrong ticket, a court heard today.

Gary Clarkin, 33, also allegedly spat on the victim during an attack on board the bus in west Belfast.

Clarkin, of no fixed abode, faces a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the incident on August 10.

He is further accused of two counts of assaulting police officers who arrested him on Monday.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard that a man and woman on the Glider in the Lenadoon area were challenged for travelling without correct tickets.

A detective said the male passenger became aggressive, spitting on the inspector and punching him in the face before the pair were removed.

“The injured party later attended hospital where it was confirmed that his nose was broken,” he told the court.

Based on CCTV footage, Clarkin was identified as the alleged perpetrator.

Police located and detained him on Monday at facilities close to the city centre.

It was claimed that he struggled and tried to flee, punching two officers in the face before being taken into custody.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna indicated that his client had made some admissions.

He told the court Clarkin’s companion initially purchased children’s tickets for the Glider in error.

Mr McKenna claimed the defendant attempted to get a refund for the mistaken purchase but then lashed out as the situation deteriorated.

Refusing bail, District Judge Steven Keown pointed out that Clarkin was previously released on August 5.

“Five days later he is (allegedly) involved in this appalling set of offences,” Mr Keown said.

Clarkin was remanded in custody until September 12.

