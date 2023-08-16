Play Brightcove video

Over the course of the summer holidays, UTV has spoken to several parents whose 'special educational needs' children have been left without a suitable school-place for the next academic year.

While some families have secured spots for their children, some have been left in limbo with just a fortnight to go before term begins.

Parents left without clarity staged a protest outside the Education Authority's office in Belfast to demand answers; and in response the EA met with parents to discuss their issues and potential next steps.

Aisling McCarthy, who organised the protest, said "This is the first time that they've held accountability for any of our children.

'It was a bit reassuring, but then again their basic human rights are not being met, they're not fulfilling their duty of care."

Other parents spoke of their frustration after the meeting.

"There's nothing set in stone, it's just constant let down after let down," said Amy Leigh Shields, whose daughter Millie does not yet have a school place.

"To me it felt like they just wanted to palm us off again, to tell us what we wanted to hear basically."

Courtney Bateson, another parent whose son is also yet to secure a place, said: "I did ask can they give us any assurances that our children will have a placement and they weren't able to give me an answer."

Lisa McCartney is son also waiting to find out if a suitable placement can be found for her son Jamie.

"The stress and the anxiety that this has caused us as a family, it's diabolical," she said.

"I am just constantly sending emails expressing how I'm feeling and no one seems to be paying attention."

Cynthia Currie, the Interim Director of Education at EA, met with the families that had gathered at the protest.

She expressed that those within the EA, which is facing significant budgetary pressures, are equally frustrated.

"It isn't acceptable that parents feel that they have to go to the stage where they go to a protest to tell us their stories," she said.

"We certainly will look at the areas that we can control within the Education Authority but I will be clearly saying today we need systemic approach, a multi-agency approach to get progress in this area."

An Education Authority spokesperson said:

“We welcomed the opportunity to meet with parents and carers today to listen to their concerns in relation to Special Education Needs (SEN) placements.

“The Education Authority (EA) continues to work to ensure all children with a statement of SEN which fully meets their needs to ensure that they are happy, learning and succeeding, and this remains our top priority.

“As of 15 August - 4185 children of 4205 in transition years (new nursery, nursery to P1 and P7 to Year 8) –approximately 99.5% - have a confirmed placement for September.

“As of 15 August 2023, there are 20 children currently awaiting a place for September and a significant programme of work continues to ensure that all children with a statement of SEN have a place which meets their needs. We fully expect to confirm more placements in the coming days thereby significantly reducing the number of children and families still waiting on confirmation of a place.

“We fully understand the anxiety of parents/carers and the impact on those children and young people awaiting confirmation of where they will attend in September and are firmly committed to continuing to keep families fully informed during August.”

“Parents/carers of children with a statement of SEN with any concerns are encouraged to contact their Link Officer directly or the SEN Helpline which is open Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm on 028 9598 5960. Further information is available on our website: https://send.eani. org.uk/contact-us