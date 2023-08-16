Play Brightcove video

DEMENTIA CARE

Four out of five unpaid carers in Northern Ireland take on the majority of caring responsibilities for loved ones living with dementia.

According to the Alzheimer's Society they spend an average of four working days a week providing support.

The group wants the government to introduce a funding model which would provide timely access to personalised care.

PERINATAL

The college of Midwifery has called for improvements in training around perinatal mental health to ensure women receive the right support at the right time. It found 70-percent of women who are pregnant or have given birth either hide or underplay the severity of their mental health. Today it's publishing a series of recommendations within the perinatal mental health strategy.

WAGES

Pay in Northern Ireland is falling behind in terms of inflation but it is increasing, although at a slower rate compared to the rest of the UK. That's according to Unite the union, which also says some workers are taking on more than one job to survive. Official statistics showed that the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) said overall pay for workers has risen but it's not keeping up with the rising cost of living.

FREE TRANSPORT PROTEST

Protesters are set to gather outside the Department for Infrastructure against raising the age for free public transport to at least 65. A consultation is currently being held into the proposals. Other ideas being considered include limiting use of the SmartPass to off-peak hours and to bus travel only. Unison says changing the current age of eligibility will harm some of the most vulnerable' in society.

EXAM RESULTS

And a record number of vocational qualifications will be handed out to students here. 46-thousand awards for subjects including Business, Hospitality and Tourism will be issued by the Open College Network. They'll be awarded tomorrow the same day as A Level results.

