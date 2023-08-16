Police say the placing of poppies and flags on a bonfire in Londonderry is being treated as a sectarian hate incident.

The materials were reportedly burned on a bonfire in the Galliagh area on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said enquiries are being made into the incident.

"Police received a report today, Wednesday 16 August, in relation to material placed on a bonfire in Galliagh last night, 15 August," they said.

"This is being treated as a sectarian hate incident, and enquiries are being made.

"Police are also aware of the provocative display of material, including signs and poppy wreaths, on bonfires in Galliagh and Creggan in Derry/Londonderry last night, 15 August, which will be treated as hate crimes and investigated."

