A protest has been held outside the Department for Infrastructure's offices in Belfast over possible changes to free public transport.

Members of Unison's retired members' forum gathered in Adelaide Street for the demonstration on Wednesday afternoon.

They say raising the age of eligibility for the public transport scheme would "harm some of the most vulnerable people in our society".

A 12-week consultation is underway on proposed changes which include raising the age of eligibility for concessionary fares to either 65 or state pension age.

The department says the the scheme cost £39million in 2022/23 and this will rise to £44.6m in 2023/24.

It says the increase is because of "continued passenger number recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic and fare increases".

The department says the cost could further rise to more than £52m by 2030.

Patricia McKeown from Unison said: "The Department for Infrastructure’s options for reducing the cost of the concessionary fares scheme will harm some of the most vulnerable people in our society, including older people and people living with disabilities.

"The SmartPass is a lifeline for so many. It allows people to play an active role in their local communities - to see and care for friends and family, attend medical appointments, volunteer, work and shop in our town and city centres.

"Without a SmartPass, many people will have to make difficult sacrifices in order to afford to travel on public transport.

"Others will simply not be able to make their journey at all."

A spokesperson from the Department for Infrastructure said: “A three-month consultation on changes to the Northern Ireland Concessionary Fares Scheme is under way and will close at 5pm on 24 August.

"The Scheme aims to promote accessible public transport for those most at risk of social exclusion and currently allows older people (60+) and some disabled people to travel for free or at a discounted rate using a SmartPass.

"Following a review of the Scheme, which has not changed since 2008, the consultation is seeking views on a range of proposals designed to ensure the Scheme is financially sustainable so that it can continue to be provided for years to come and that it is targeted at members of the community most at risk of social isolation.

"Changes being considered include raising the age of eligibility from 60 to either 65 or state pension age to bring Northern Ireland into line with England and the Republic of Ireland.

"It does not propose ending free transport for everyone over the age of 60.

"Other potential changes include extending the half fare concession for people with a disability to free travel and introducing companion travel for those unable to travel alone.

"No decisions have been made yet on these proposals. The department is engaging with key stakeholders and holding a number of focus groups with those most likely to be impacted by the changes to hear views on the options presented.

"The department would encourage everyone to have their say on the full range of proposals being considered."

