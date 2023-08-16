Long queues formed at Bank of Ireland cash points in the Republic of Ireland after people were able to withdraw more money than was in their accounts.

Even if an account was empty, customers were able to withdraw 1000 euros or transfer with same amount on the bank's app on Tuesday.

Bank of Ireland has apologised for the technical issue which it says has now been resolved.

The bank says any withdrawals or transfers will start to appear in customer's accounts on Wednesday.

It encouraged any customers who find themselves in financial difficulty as a result of the fault to get in touch.

An Garda Siochana said it was aware of an “unusual volume of activity” at some ATMs across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said: “Yesterday a technical issue impacted a number of Bank of Ireland’s services.

“Our teams restored these services overnight and all services are available to customers this morning. Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day.

“We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits.

“These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers’ accounts today. We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us.

“We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused – we know we fell far below the standards our customers expect from us.”

