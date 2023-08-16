Police are investigating an arson attack on a van in Larne.

The silver panel van was set alight in the Woodvale area of the Co Antrim town in the early hours of Wednesday.

Emergency crews attended the scene.

"We received a report shortly before 12.15am this morning, that a silver panel van was set alight and completely burnt out," the PSNI said.

"Police attended the scene, along with our colleagues from The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, but we believe this was deliberate and are treating as arson.

"We ask anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch by calling 101."

