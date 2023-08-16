Funerals have been held in Londonderry and Strabane for three young people thought to have died in drug-related deaths over the weekend.

It is suspected the three people in their 20s took the prescription drug pregabalin along with other substances in separate incidents.

"It's incredibly sad to again hear of young people losing their lives to addiction," said Tommy Canning from the Northlands Centre.

"You have to feel for their families and think about their families at this time who would've been through a long journey I'm sure wanting their family members to get help and support and find recovery from addiction," he said.

Police fear an extra strength batch of the prescription drug is in circulation.

The detail emerged in court where a woman charged with dealing was remanded into custody.

The court heard that as well as three drugs related deaths there were five cardiac arrest in the North West over the weekend

Addition charities say users taking the drug are dicing with death.

"We call it Russian roulette - they don't know what they're putting in their system," said addiction counsellor Dessie Kyle from HURT centre in Derry.

"What really makes it more dangerous is if they're polydrug users, in other words if they're taking it with other substances," he said.

Pregabalin is used to treat conditions like epilepsy and anxiety - it is illegal to have, use or sell without a prescription.

"There have been a number of deaths in the Derry and Strabane area and those deaths have been suspected to involve pregabalin and other substance use," Kevin Bailey from the PHA told UTV.

"Drug use in general worries me across Northern Ireland. Unfortunately, we are seeing people right across the life course, right across the age span who are engaging in harmful or hazardous alcohol and drug use," he added.

"Some of that is happening behind closed doors and some of it is out on our streets," Kevin added.

