A stunning solo goal from Linfield’s Joel Cooper is being described by fans as “Messi-esque”.

He scored the Belfast side’s second goal in their 4-2 victory over Glenavon in the Irish Premiership on Tuesday at Windsor Park.

Picking the ball up on the right-hand touchline and surrounded by two defenders, even a momentary slip wasn’t to deny the Ballyclare man.

He twisted away from one defender, but nutmegging a second, before beating a third as he broke into the box before firing a left-footed drive into the far corner of the net.

“Take a bow Joel Cooper, that is stunning, that is Messi-esque,” wrote one fan on X.

“Joel Cooper’s goal was Messi-esque. Outrageous skill. Not see better for generations. Don’t over-coach the dribble,” added another.

Elsewhere, champions Larne went top of the table with a commanding 3-0 win over derby rivals Ballymena.

Cliftonville sit second in the table after a 3-0 victory at Newry City, with all three goals coming in the first half.

Carrick Rangers stunned Coleraine with two goals in three minutes to secure a 2-0 win.

Crusaders beat Dungannon Swifts 2-0, while Glentoran edged past newly promoted Loughgall 1-0.

