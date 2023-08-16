A woman has been extradited from Northern Ireland to stand trial in the Republic of Ireland.

Aged in her 20s, the woman was sought to stand trial for fraud offences and for make a false report and statement to Garda.

The operation was carried out by the PSNI’s International Policing Unit working the Garda.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear. Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

