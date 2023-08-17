A north Antrim man appeared in court on Thursday accused of trying to kill two men he allegedly stabbed “as part of a feud.”

Appearing at at Ballymena Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, 33-year-old Paul Raymond Hamilton spoke only to confirm that he understood the two charges against him.

Hamilton, from Church View in Dervock, just outside Ballymoney, faces two counts of attempted murder on 30 July this year.

None of the alleged facts were opened in court but it is understood the charges relate to a knife attack near a pub in the north Antrim village where David and Samuel McConachie suffered serious slash and stab wounds.

Speaking at the time, Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “At approximately 9.50pm, we received a report that two men had been stabbed during an altercation outside a bar in the Carncullagh Road area of the town.

“Both men were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. The suspect made off from the scene and I’m appealing to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or any other footage that could assist with enquiries to come forward or contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1827 of 30/07/23.”

Hamilton, another man and a woman were arrested by detectives in England and while Hamilton was charged, the other two were released.

Giving evidence to the court today (thurs), a detective said he believed he could connect Hamilton to each of the charges and defence solicitor confirmed there was no application for bail at this stage.

“The position with bail is that the police case is this is part of a feud situation so we need to get an address well outside the area and we need some time,” Mr Madden told the court, suggesting that the case could be taken into next week.

District Judge Austin Kennedy remanded Hamilton into custody and adjourned the case to 21 August.

