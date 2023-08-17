BBC presenter Stephen Nolan has blasted as "categorically untrue" any suggestion he was aware of or involved in production team members being planted in audiences for his popular television show.

The broadcaster, the BBC's fifth highest paid presenter, has instructed his legal team on the matter.

A number of claims have been made about Mr Nolan in The Irish News.

It claimed junior members of staff were placed in the BBC Northern Ireland programme Nolan Live to relay to the production team if they spotted "someone feisty".

Taking to X, Mr Nolan tweeted: "Any suggestion that I had any knowledge whatsoever of, or participation in, the planting of BBC staff into a Nolan audience is categorically untrue.

"I have instructed Paul Tweed my lawyer to take appropriate legal action as soon as possible."

The BBC told The Irish News it did not know which programmes were at the centre of the claims and would investigate if dates were provided.

A number of other claims were made about Mr Nolan in The Irish News including that he had sent a sexually explicit image of a public figure to another member of staff. Mr Nolan is paid between £400,000–£404,999.

Since the claims first emerged Mr Nolan has continued to present his BBC Radio Ulster programme as usual making no mention of the allegations.

As well as the five-day-a-week Radio Ulster programme, he also presents a Radio 5 Live show at the weekends and fronts a number of television shows for BBC Northern Ireland.

The Irish News also said that a former member of staff had made a claim of bullying and harassment against Nolan which was not upheld, and that messages between team members on programmes associated with the star presenter included abusive remarks about politicians.

In a statement earlier this week, BBC Northern Ireland’s director Adam Smyth said: “There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint. “We take these obligations seriously – and in the interests of everyone involved. “It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome.” BBC News NI said Mr Nolan refused to comment on the matter when asked through the organisation’s press office.

