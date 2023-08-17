A 33-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with two counts of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Co Antrim.

Police said the charges are in relation to an incident in the Carncullagh Road area of Dervock on 30 July.

The man is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile a 37-year-old woman, who was also arrested as part of the ongoing investigation, has been released following questioning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.