Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a "hit-and-run" road traffic collision in Coleraine.

It's believed a BM5 series car crashed head-on with a Vauxhall Astra in the Portstewart Road area on Wednesday evening, extensively damaging both vehicles.

When police arrived at the scene there was no-one in the BMW, while a man and woman were found in the Astra.

The male driver of the Astra was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and the identity of those involved," a police spokesperson said.

"But at this stage we are treating this as a hit-and-run road traffic collision.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information about the movements of a blue BMW 5 series vehicle prior to the collision, including dash cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.