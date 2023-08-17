A man who was arrested by police investigating criminality linked to a PSNI data breach has been released on bail.

The 39-year-old had been detained in Co Armagh following searches on Wednesday.

He had been questioned on suspicion of collection of information likely to be of use to terrorists.

It comes after information relating to some 10,000 officers and civilian staff was published online last week.

"A man arrested by detectives investigating criminality linked to last week’s freedom of information data breach, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

