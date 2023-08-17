A man has died in a road traffic collision in County Antrim.

The man, who was in his 20s, died after his motorcycle collided with a lorry in Toomebridge on Thursday morning.

The Blackpark Road area of the town remains closed.

It brings the total number of people who have died on the roads in Northern Ireland so far this year to 46.

That figure is 18 more than at the same period last year.

Police say excessive speed as well as drink and drug driving are the main causes for deaths on our roads.

They added removing excess speed should be the easiest thing that road users can do.

