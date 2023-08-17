Police have confirmed that the man who died in a collision in Toomebridge on Thursday morning was Ciaran Hurl.

Ciaran, 26, who was from the Moortown area, was the rider of a motorcycle involved in a collision with a lorry shortly before 6am on the Blackpark Road.

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened.A police spokesperson said: "A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

"Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 201 of 17/08/23.”

