Play Brightcove video

A Priest in Londonderry says he has buried too many young people because of drug misuse.

Father Joseph Gormley told UTV the situation has reached a crisis point.

He was speaking after three young people in the North West died in suspected drug related incidents.

It’s thought they may have taken the prescription drug Pregabalin along with other substances in separate incidents.

“Events like this point to an underlying problem. I believe it’s a problem, which in my experience as a priest here in the city, is growing. The premature deaths of young people in events like this is happening more frequently.”

Within the last 24 hours another two people were hospitalised in suspected drug related incidents.

The PSNI and ambulance service had been called to a city centre address because of concerns for the safety of the man and woman.

Another woman also required medical attention.

Earlier this week police expressed concern that extra strength Pregabalin was in circulation in the North West.

It’s a prescription medication used to treat conditions like epilepsy and anxiety but has also become a drug of abuse.

In Northern Ireland it is against the law to have, use or sell Pregabalin without prescription.

Illicitly manufactured versions sold illegally are considered potentially lethal.

However, Community Pharmacy Northern Ireland says anyone properly prescribed Pregabalin by their doctor should not be alarmed.

Derry-based Pharmacist Micheal McGuigan says over the counter medication is safe.

“Medication given by the pharmacies come from bone fide suppliers and they’ve had rigorous testing throughout manufacture and there is traceability throughout the whole supply chain.”

Anyone taking Pregabalin without prescription is urged to stop immediately and seek help.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.