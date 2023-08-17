Police and Ambulance Service crews are at the scene of a 'serious' road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

It happened on the Blackpark Road in Toomebridge on Thursday.

The road has been closed to traffic with diversions put in place and motorists have been advised to seek an alternative route.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The Blackpark Road, Toomebridge, is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

"Police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are at the scene, and diversions are in place.

"Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journeys."

