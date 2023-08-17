Play Brightcove video

Exam results

Thousands of students across Northern Ireland will receive AS and A-level results later.

This year will see exam bodies continue the route back towards normal awarding arrangements following the pandemic.

Results are expected to dip slightly compared with the previous three years.

Political talks

Political parties are due to meet at Stormont Castle to hold talks with the head of the Civil Service, Jayne Brady.

Discussions over recent weeks have focused on laying the grounds for a possible return to Stormont and the challenging budget pressures Northern Ireland faces.

Disability strategy

Concerns have been expressed about a "lack of progress" on improving the lives of people with disabilities here.

The lack of functioning devolved government for more than a year has meant plans for a disability strategy have not moved forward.

It includes recommendations around addressing the disability employment gap and support for independent living.

'Serious' crash

Emergency services are the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Toomebridge.

The Blackpark Road is currently closed and diversions are in place. Motorists have been asked to seek an alternative route for their journey.

