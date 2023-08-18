Class A drugs with a street value of £1m have been seized by police and Border Force officers.

The seizure took place at 6am on Friday morning after police carried out a stop-and-search operation on a lorry in the Larne Harbour area.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

