'Omagh inquiry'

A lawyer representing some bereaved families of the Omagh bomb has said all questions around the atrocity can only be answered by holding a public inquiry on both sides of the Irish border.

John McBurney has urged the Irish Government to reconsider its position after they indicated that there is no new evidence which would warrant holding a public inquiry in the Republic.

Earlier this week, a number of families who lost loved ones in the 1998 attack laid flowers to mark the 25th anniversary.

'Eris variant'

The Public Health Agency says it's monitoring the Eris variant of Covid-19, but there is no information to suggest it poses more risk than other circulating variants.

It comes after a small number of cases have been identified here.

The PHA says the number of people admitted to hospital with coronavirus has risen in recent weeks, and while the figure is low compared to the last two years, "it may rise further".

'Derry heartache'

Derry City have missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

It was heartache for the Candystripes as they lost on penalties to Kazakstan side Tobol after a 1-1 aggregate draw at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

