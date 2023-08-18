Police in Londonderry say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing.

Gareth Morrin was last seen at around 2am on Thursday in the city centre area.

The 35-year-old is described as being around 5ft 7in tall w ith short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a black hat with red writing.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information on Gareth Morrin's whereabouts to come forward and contact them as soon as possible.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.