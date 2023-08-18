The BBC has asked for a newspaper to apologise and withdraw claims staff posed as audience members to ask controversial questions in one of its flagship programmes in Northern Ireland.

Its Northern Ireland director said they had asked several times for evidence to support the claims and "nothing had been forthcoming".

Irish News Editor, Noel Doran, in a statement on Friday afternoon, said they had "firm evidence".

In a statement to UTV, he said: "The Irish News has firm evidence setting out the circumstances in which junior members of staff were placed in the audience of Nolan Live.

"At no stage did we suggest that senior BBC executives were involved in this process.”

It comes after presenter Stephen Nolan took to the airwaves on Friday morning to address the claims saying they were "categorically untrue".

"We do not do that in the Nolan team," he said. "We value our relationship with you far too much to compromise it."

Mr Nolan also said he was "deeply sorry” after The Irish News reported he had shared a sexually explicit photograph with staff. It was reported Mr Nolan shared the image when he had wanted to book the former reality TV star Stephen Bear as a guest on his TV show. Bear, a former Celebrity Big Brother winner, was jailed for 21 months earlier this year after being convicted of revenge porn and voyeurism. Addressing the allegations on his morning radio show on Radio Ulster on Friday, Mr Nolan said: “We have had days, as you probably know, of headlines about me and the Nolan team in the papers this week. “I am not ignoring the story. It is just that the BBC has processes in place to deal with staff complaints and I do need to totally respect those processes. “They have got to be confidential for them to work. “I can say one thing though and it is that I am sorry. “There was a photograph, it was widely available on the internet and I was talking to a long-term friend and peer outside of work. “I am deeply sorry.”

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “As we have said previously, the BBC has established and robust processes in place to deal with any workplace-related issues, concerns and allegations.

"However, we don’t publicly comment on individual staffing matters as there are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved.“

The BBC said its Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth has sent a "strongly-worded" letter to the Irish News over the audience plant claims asking for a retraction.

A BBC spokesperson added: “'We can confirm that the Director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, has asked the editor of the Irish News to withdraw the claims that it had made about BBC staff contributing to Nolan Live discussions whilst pretending to be members of the public.

“He said the BBC had asked several times for evidence to support allegations of audience deception and that nothing had been forthcoming.

“Adam Smyth said these claims, and the terms in which they were made, had effectively impugned the integrity of many BBC staff.

“He said that in the continued absence of evidence, The Irish News should withdraw what it had said and publish a correction and apology.” Nolan is the fifth-highest paid talent with the BBC, earning between £400,000–£404,999. The Irish News also said that a former member of staff had made a claim of bullying and harassment against Nolan which was not upheld, and that messages between team members on programmes associated with the star presenter included abusive remarks about politicians.

In a statement earlier this week, BBC Northern Ireland’s director Adam Smyth said: “There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint. “We take these obligations seriously – and in the interests of everyone involved. “It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome.”

