PSNI investigating loss of officer's laptop and notebook

Police are investigating the loss of an officer's laptop and notebook.

They said it's believed the items fell from a moving vehicle on the foreshore stretch of the M2 motorway at around 4.15pm on Thursday.

It comes after a data breach last week in which police mistakenly posted information relating to some 10,000 staff online.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: "The laptop was immediately deactivated and has been recovered.

"Sections of the notebook remain outstanding. Enquiries are underway to establish the contents of the notebook.

"We will be liaising with the Office of the Information Commissioner and have advised the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Department of Justice.

"Anyone with information or who recovers any material is asked to contact police on 101."

