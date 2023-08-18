Police investigating their huge staff data breach have carried out searches and made an arrest.

A 50-year-old man is being questioned under Terrorism Act legislation following a policing operation in Dungivan.

He is the second arrest in the police investigation. A man was released on Thursday after questioning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy HIll said: "We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to last week's data breach and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities and our officers and staff safe."

Police mistakenly released a huge tranche of information detailing the surnames and initials of its over 10,000 staff. It is the biggest breach in UK policing history.

