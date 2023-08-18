A fire at a commercial property in Belfast is being treated as a racially motivated crime by police.

The blaze broke out around 3.35am on Friday morning in the Sandy Row area of the city and significant damage was caused to the property.

Police along with the fire service attended the scene and no one was injured.

Temporary Superintendent Finola Dornan said: "As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are keen to speak to two males who were seen in the area before this incident.

"They were described as wearing all black clothing and were travelling on foot in the direction of Schomberg Park.“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 198 of 18/8/23”.

