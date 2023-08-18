Storm Betty is set to hit Northern Ireland bringing disruption with winds expected to hit around 70mph.

The storm was named by the Republic's weather service Met Eireann. This is the second named storm of the 2022/2023 storm season.

Storm Antonio and Storm Betty have both come at the very end of the season.

The Met Office has a yellow warning for rain in place from 9pm on Friday into Saturday morning for Northern Ireland. Another wind waring is also in place but just for parts of Antrim and Down.

This is likely to bring some disruptive weather from Friday night through to Saturday morning.

There will be a weather warning for strong winds with gales along Irish Sea coasts as well as through the North Channel. Gusts of up 60 to 70mph are quite likely.

Storm Betty is on the way.

This will create very difficult driving conditions for a large area of rain this evening. The rain combined with the strong winds will reduce visibility while driving.

There is also the chance of some flooding which could potentially damage some buildings.

Forecasters also warned of fast flowing water "causing danger to life". They also said there was a slight chance of power cuts.

The water table is still relatively high after a record breaking wet July so it is possible that some localised flooding is very likely.

The storm will clear through Saturday morning and the weather will be slow to settle down.

