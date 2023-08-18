Police investigating criminal activity linked to a feud between rival groups in Ards and North Down have charged two men.

It follows arrests in Newtownards on Thursday.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, and encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on 13 September.

A spokesperson for the PSNI says as is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

