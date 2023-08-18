Police are at the scene of what is understood to be the death of two people near Warrenpoint, Co Down.

UTV understands the bodies have been there for sometime.

Police forensics are currently carrying out investigations at the scene.

Neighbours are said to be "distraught" over the discovery.

Police have been asked for comment.

