The public's confidence in the Police Service of Northern Ireland has been "hugely rocked by one blow after another" in recent weeks, according to a member of the Policing Board.

It comes after the PSNI confirmed that the details of 42 officers and staff were contained in missing sections of a notebook which fell from a moving car on Thursday afternoon.

The notebook, along with a laptop, fell from the roof of the vehicle on the Foreshore stretch of the M2.

Police said the individuals affected have been "directly contacted" by line managers and senior management.

On Saturday, SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan told UTV: " Once again the PSNI have quite a lot of explaining to do.

"It's become abundantly clear over the past ten days of the need for a root and branch, independent review of the PSNI's data system. From cyber to how they handle FOI requests, right down to manual note taking and note handling. Everything."

He added: "If there are such obvious and huge issues with how the PSNI can protect their own data, people will be very concerned about how secure their data is that the police might have, be that in terms of reporting crime, sensitive witness statements.

"So far, peoples' confidence has been hugely rocked by one blow after another, particularly over the past couple of weeks and the PSNI have to act swiftly and decisively, and we as a Policing Board have to act decisively too to ensure that we have a Police Service that is worthy of the trust of the public."

Fellow Policing Board member, Ulster Unionist Mike Nesbitt told UTV that "confidence is low" but said a change in leadership would not resolve ongoing issues.

"I don't think an unplanned change at the top is going to help," he said.

"In fact it's going to hinder because it would simply add to the gross uncertainty that surrounds policing at the moment."

He continued: "Confidence is low.

"I think we're in a corridor of uncertainty which could be a very long corridor and again my thoughts primarily are with the officers whose names and police staff whose names are unfortunately in the wrong hands in some cases, their safety and security has to be paramount."

