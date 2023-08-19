A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a football banning order at a match in Ballymena on Friday evening.

It's understood to be the first arrest of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Police said the man was "arrested on suspicion of three counts for failure to comply with a banning order".

He was subsequently bailed pending further police enquiries.

In a statement, the PSNI said it "will continue to work with local football clubs, fan groups, Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.