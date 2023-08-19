Play Brightcove video

PSNI data breach

The PSNI has confirmed that missing pages from a police notebook which fell from the roof of a moving car contained the details of 42 police officers and staff. The documents, along with a laptop, went missing on the M2 on Thursday afternoon in yet another major data breach. Members of the policing board have warned that community confidence in the police has been damaged.

Charge

Meanwhile, detectives investigating criminality linked to the PSNI freedom of information data breach have charged a 50 year-old man. He is due before Coleraine Magistrate's Court on Monday accused of possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists.

Football banning order

A man has been arrested in relation to breaching a football banning order at a match in Ballymena on Friday. The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of three counts of failing to comply with a banning order and has since been released on bail. Police say it's the first arrest of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Bus pass protest

A protest has taken place in Belfast city centre against proposals to increase the age of free public transport from 60 to 65. The department of infrastructure says the current scheme costs £39m - but it says that figure could rise to £52m by 2030. It's currently holding a consulation on a number of cost saving ideas. While no official decision has been made, campaigners say changes could increase isolation.

Mela Carnival

If you were in Belfast city centre on Saturday you may have noticed there was quite a party. That's because hundreds of people gathered to take part in the annual Mela Carnival. The parade marks the official opening of the nine-day-long Mela festival. It's one of Northern Ireland's largest multi-cultural celebrations and now in it's 17th year, organisers say it's grown from strength to strength.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.