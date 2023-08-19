Three people have been rescued from the water after their boat sank between Portrush and Portstewart, say the RNLI.

The coastguard received a Mayday call from a pleasure boat shortly before 1pm on Saturday.

The Portrush lifeboat arrived at the scene at around 1.15pm and was joined by the Rescue 118 helicopter, as well as three other local boats.

Two of those in the water were brought to back to harbour by one of the local boats, while the third person was picked up by the Portrush ALB.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service provided first aid.

Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush, Beni McAllister, said: "The three casualties were very lucky in that they had buoyancy aids and also means of communication to call for help."

"Thank you too to our local boatowners who responded so quickly to the call," he added.

