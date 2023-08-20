Police say the deaths of an elderly couple at a property in Newry, Co Down, are not being treated as suspicious.

The man and woman were found at their home on the Greenan Road on Thursday.

The PSNI said the deaths "may have occurred some time ago" and that enquiries are ongoing.

Police added that a "post-mortem examination for the couple has taken place".

