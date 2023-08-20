A man has been taken to hospital after he was tied up and "almost rendered unconscious" during a "brutal" aggravated burglary in Ballyclare.

It happened on the Hillhead Road at around 2.25am on Sunday morning.

A man and a woman were reported to have entered the house armed with a hatchet and then assaulted the victim.

He was tied up and "sustained injuries to his head and face".

Police added that the victim was "almost rendered unconscious by the suspects who then left the property on foot".

Det Insp Lavery said: "This was a brutal attack and whilst the injuries inflicted on the victim are not believed to be life threatening at this time, you can imagine the resulting trauma this incident may have on him".

